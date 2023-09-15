Welcome to this Midtown Mid-century marvel nestled in one of Tulsa's most prestigious and upscale neighborhoods. Designed with privacy in mind, this classic home features a touch of modern elegance perfect for doctors, professionals, and growing families seeking a serene retreat in the heart of the city. Step inside to discover gorgeous vintage terrazzo flooring throughout the main living area, kitchen, laundry room, and hallways. This entertainer's dream boasts a spacious layout that flows smoothly from the dining room, wet bar, and living room to the kitchen. The extra-wide two-car garage offers ample space for any vehicle, complete with a high ceiling for added convenience. With the extra space plus the shed in the back, there is as much storage space as a 3-car garage. The 5th bedroom is large and versatile enough to be used as a study, work-out room, hobby room, second living, or combination of these. Want a pool? There is plenty of room to add one, and you get the benefit of starting with a new pool instead of one with the added maintenance due to age. The laundry room bath is perfect for pool days. Located just a short walk from top-rated Edison Preparatory School, this remarkable property is also a short drive to the Arkansas River, Saint Francis Hospital, The Gathering Place, and St. John Hospital, making it perfect for busy professionals seeking a harmonious work-life balance. Enjoy low utility costs with gas and electric under $225 and water around $54 per month. Come see why the neighborhoods of South Midtown have remained the premier choice for those with first-rate taste for nearly 75 years. Don't miss your opportunity to experience the perfect blend of classic sophistication and modern amenities - schedule your private showing today! Showing times will available on request. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer at any time.