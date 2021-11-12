 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $675,000

Exquisite home in gated Crown Pointe on a 0.66 acre lot backing to greenbelt - BRAND NEW ROOF. Circle front drive and rear-entry 4 car garage. Large deck with an expansive backyard & mature shade trees. Flexible floor plan boasts plenty of space. Soaring ceilings, extensive millwork, plantation shutters. Updated kitchen: Viking appliances & sitting room. Master suite on main floor with fireplace & huge closet. 50 gallon recirculating H20 tank. Abundant storage. Oversized windows with peaceful views!

