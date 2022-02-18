 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $669,000

Beautiful custom built home on a corner lot with a basketball court perfect for practicing your shot. Downstairs bedroom could be used as an office w/2 built in desk. Spacious Master bedroom with sitting room perfect for a small gym or nursery. Three bedrooms up with large game room and two full baths. This is a must see.

