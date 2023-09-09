STUNNING home in highly sought-after Sunset Hills Estates on premium pond lot featuring picturesque setting with formal dining, game room, & downstairs theater room. Grand 2-story foyer, butler's pantry w/access to kitchen showcasing quartz countertops, designer finishes, & open floor plan. This rare 5-bedroom home (master +1 on main floor, & 3 up) includes 2 downstairs powder baths and 4 additional full bathrooms attached to bedrooms. Energy efficient, full gutters, 5-zone sprinkler system, privacy fence, 3-zone surround sound, alarm system, storage galore, & a pull-through 3-car garage w/mud area & dog washing station! Close to highways, shopping, and dining. Neighborhood pool, park, and tennis court in Broken Arrow Schools! Assumable mortgage w/2.875% interest rate for qualified VA Buyers!