5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $649,000

Stunning Modern Craftsman 1 blk from Cherry Street. This complete remodel was taken down to the studs, a second floor added. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 living areas. Designer finishes through out, restored hardwoods, Chefs kitchen, Master features a beautiful walk out deck, his and hers closets, Huge shower, and free standing tub. large craftsman porch to enjoy the evenings on. newly built 2 car garage with front and rear garage doors. 3/4 dry basement.