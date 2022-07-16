A rare find w/ 3 bedrooms down & 2 up! Located in coveted Sunset Hills Estates.˜Picturesque setting complete with a pond & fountain view! Quality and attention to detail at every turn. Gourmet chef kitchen opens up to a spacious living area, perfect for entertaining. Plantation shutters are just one of the extra features that make this home stand alone. Separate study on main level. This home offers a large game room with a wetbar that could also double as a mother-in-law ensuite. This home is a must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Board member calls for superintendent's resignation after contentious TPS meeting with walkout
Tempers boiled over Monday night at Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting after Superintendent Deborah Gist voiced her concerns about some of the board's decisions.
A popular social-media figure who signed a name-image-likeness deal with the WWE, his undefeated sophomore season ended abruptly when he was seriously injured in a car crash in January.
The board approved all 14 agenda items that did not receive a majority vote Monday night, with each vote drawing cheers and applause from an overflow crowd. #oklaed
Courtney Rae Jordan, 36, was arrested Tuesday after a police pursuit following a hit-and-run collision. Two pedestrians, including a police officer, reportedly were struck as she fled.
The 21-year-old, also a former campaign manager for a candidate in the GOP state superintendent run-off, was arrested in Oklahoma City on Friday on accusations of sex acts with a minor. #oklaed
"The idea that building the Keystone XL would bring jobs and oil to America is not true," says Broken Arrow resident C.L. Catli.
"If constituents want to see what the dismantling of public schools looks like, this meeting was a front-row seat," the editorial states.
Trooper thought fleeing driver ‘might make a mistake.' The chase killed a Tulsa mother and her child.
On Feb. 25, 2021, an eluder plowed into a family’s SUV at highway speeds on a busy street in east Tulsa. An internal investigation resulted in no action from Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.
Joe Damer built his dream home in 2005. Now, almost 20 years later, this unique home is on the market.
The doubters in 1952 thought Utica Square was too far, but by the mid-1960s, it seemed like nobody wanted to come “all the way downtown," Tulsa World archives show.