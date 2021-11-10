Beautiful ranch style home in gated Hunter's Pointe with soaring ceilings, beams, huge rock fireplace, masterful centerpiece staircase, large living room with loft. Mature landscaping in beautiful cul de sac setting. Tons of trees. Front circle drive, side-entry 3 car garage. Full walk-out basement with living area plus 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Loft has full bathroom and two huge walk out attics. Extra den/office off garage with wood burning stove. Two minute access to Yale and turnpike.
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $639,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Bell's Amusement Park will be reopening, 15 years after it closed in Tulsa, on a 102-acre property near Kenosha (71st) Street and the Creek Turnpike.
City raises white flag on proposed REI project; developer claims he was left out of decision-making process
- Updated
After years of legal challenges, the city and the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority decide not to continue fighting for proposed commercial development at Helmerich Park.
- Updated
In 46 consecutive games — dating to September 2018 — Bixby has ruined every opponent’s Friday night.
- Updated
The motorcyclist, whose name had not been released late Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene on 71st Street at Wallenberg Drive, the entrance to the Zarrow Campus.
- Updated
Usually, an old strip mall would be replaced by a new but equally boring strip mall. But this time, the suburbs got a mixed-use development that wouldn’t look out of place in the Blue Dome District.
- Updated
Witnesses at the QuikTrip at 31st Street and Sheridan Road called 911 and said a man with a knife was agitated inside the store and had cut himself, Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.
- Updated
“There’s a certain degree of brutality that goes with any death," a Tulsa County prosecutor said. "This is a different matter."
- Updated
The Burlington-anchored center is located at 7020-7030 S. Memorial Drive and spans more than 102,000 square feet.
- Updated
Many of the cast members of "The Outsiders" vaulted to prominence after the film. Garrett was the outlier. He vaulted to prominence as an actor, teen idol and music artist before being cast in the Francis Ford Coppola film.
- +2
- Updated
Jimmy Gene Kelly Jr., who was arrested Wednesday in Pryor, is charged in connection with the murder of 47-year-old Toni Moran, also known as Tony Elizabeth Torres in Ottawa County.