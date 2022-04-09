Like new construction with finishes you won't see anywhere else! Tall Ceilings in Entry, Living, and Dramatic Kitchen with beautiful fixtures, appliances, and quartz counters. Wood floors through common areas, Master and two guest suites on the main level with built in cabinets in office, pantry, butlers pantry, covered patio with fireplace. Owner is a licensed agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $600,000
Anti-abortion activists calling themselves abolitionists advocate ignoring Roe v. Wade or any other federal action that permits abortion, but SB 612's House sponsor, state Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, said he would not go that far.
According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night, E’Lena Ashley defeated two-term incumbent Shawna Keller, and Susan Lamkin defeated former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris. Meanwhile, school board incumbents at Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa Tech and Union all earned another term.
When it reopens, the Sinclair Building will fill the last significant gap in a string of newly constructed, recently refurbished or never-dilapidated buildings stretching more than seven blocks.
Jumping from one position group to the next, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has been everywhere in spring camp as the emphasis returns to defense in Norman this spring.
The two finalists stress that their projects would help build wealth in the community and reflect residents' vision for the property.
The tribes’ brief was one of five filed in recent days in opposition to the state of Oklahoma’s claim that it has authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in Indian Country.
The governor nominated Dustin Hilliary, managing partner of Lawton's Hilliary Communications, on Friday to replace Tulsan Jay Helm, whose term expires next month.
The south Tulsa church, with almost 7,000 members, is one of the largest Methodist congregations in the U.S. The announcement comes as the UMC continues splintering over issues including LGBTQ rights.
Two new health care facilities, a $5.5 million office building, industrial buildings in Tulasi Commerce Park, a $20 million expansion for Milo's Tea — it's par for the course, City Manager Warren Lehr says.
Stallone shot scenes Tuesday at Tulsa International Airport. Subsequent scenes for “Tulsa King” were shot at different locations in downtown Tulsa, including Center of the Universe, the Mayo Hotel, Boston Avenue and Triangle Coffee Roasters