 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $589,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $589,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $589,000

Traditional Tudor in Jenks Southeast. Stunning updates throughout honor architecture. Five beds, 3.5 baths, 2 living, 2 offices, wet bar, 2 gas FP. formal dining plus sunny breakfast room, basement with bed/bath walkout to backyard, 3 car side entry garage, circle drive, gorgeous half acre lot with pond view, wrap around deck and covered porch, built-ins, beautiful hardwoods, 2 laundry hook ups, space galore!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert