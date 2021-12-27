5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $577,900

Fantastic new home under construction in Sunset Hills! Put your finishing custom touches to this beautiful 5 bed/ 45. bath home on the corner lot. Award-winning plan with 2 beds down/ 3 up, formal dining, study, game room, theater room. Elegant 2-story entry with curved staircase, large covered patio with outdoor fireplace. Appr. October 2021 completion date . Great upgraded selections to make this home yours!