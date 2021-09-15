 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $575,000

Serene setting half acre with no HOA in Jenks, near Tulsa Hills! this like new home offers 5beds, optional sitting flex room down, game room & study up. 2nd w/d hook-up upstairs. beautiful master suite, patio access, picture windows to back yard, ROOM FOR A POOL!

