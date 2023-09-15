Your Dream Home Awaits! Nestled on 2 acres of serene land and conveniently located near Tulsa Hills and in Jenks School District. This stunning 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom masterpiece offers the perfect blend of modern luxury and natural beauty. With over 3,000 square feet of remodeled living space, this home is a true gem that provides ample room for relaxation, entertainment, and creating lasting memories. This is a Fannie Mae Homepath Property.
5 Bedroom Home in TULSA - $525,000
-
- Updated
