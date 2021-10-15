5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $515,000

Amazing views! No traffic/noise. Close to downtown, but in nature on 2.5 acres. Fenced backyard & private hiking trail. No school bus to this street allows transfer to district of your choice. Potential in-law suite and enough attic space to add a bdrm/ofc. House is 4750 sq ft, without the solarium or entry rooms on the north side. This is an envelope house & designed for energy efficiency. Andersen windows. Architect built. Lg basement used as workshop. RV pad on lower driveway. NEW ROOF by closing!