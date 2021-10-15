5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $500,000

Mid-town BEAUTY! You will fall in love with the park-like setting of this spacious 2 story home. Fml lvg & dining. Cozy den w/f.p. & patio access. Large kitchen has newer appliances including convection microwave, plus a sunny bkfst nook. Custom lighting. Generous first floor master w/private bath. TONS of storage throughout. Big utility room. Office c/b 5th bdrm. Gameroom UP. Nearly 1/2 acre lot boasts lovely backyard with gazebo, 2 sheds, & chicken coop w/run. Great schools and super location. Must see!