Beautiful open plan with 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths located in a green belt & pond lot in Cypress Creek. Home offers 4 bedrooms down. Upstairs has 1 bed, full bath, & a game room. Many updates since purchased new in 2017 to include lots of handscraped hardwoods, oven, AC w/coil, bait system, fresh paint, & a $10,000 Jacuzzu (negotiable w/acceptable offer). Too many x-tras to list. Foam walls, 95% furnaces, granite surfaces. See to appreciate
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $491,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
This sprawling estate was custom built for a prominent Muskogee couple in 1966. It remains true to the era and has five bedrooms, an outdoor p…
A three-for-one deal will kick off the season this Thursday.
The Garth Brooks show will take place at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts.
A Tulsa nostalgia-themed class will teach attendees how to make special cocktails while also informing them about the history of iconic Tulsa …
Owen Eckhardt will audition for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in an upcoming episode.