5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $485,000

Beautiful home, Union schools, spacious throughout,amazing new living room add on with double sided fp and high ceilings includes beautiful beams, large bedrooms and baths, beautiful flooring, remodeled, 2 porches to enjoying approx 1 acre in the city, a rare find. Per seller add on is approx 2000 sq feet. And not reflected in county records sq footage for an approx 4140 sq ft (to be measured by appraiser all have been too busy to go out to measure). MUST SEE!!!