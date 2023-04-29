Beautiful open plan with 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths located in a green belt & pond lot in Cypress Creek. Home offers 4 bedrooms down. Upstairs has 1 bed, full bath, & a game room. Many updates since purchased new in 2017 to include lots of handscraped hardwoods, oven, AC w/coil, bait system, fresh paint, & a $10,000 Jacuzzu (negotiable w/acceptable offer). Too many x-tras to list. Foam walls, 95% furnaces, granite surfaces. See to appreciate
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $481,000
- Updated
