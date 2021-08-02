 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $479,000

  • Updated
Gorgeous ponds and tree lined streets in coveted Southern Oaks Estates. Very well maintained home. Single-level plan with three living rooms and four bedrooms. An additional fifth bedroom suite is upstairs. Private courtyard ready for your seasonal color. Neutral finishes await your personal updates. Three car garage. This home is a true gem in Jenks SE Elementary district.

