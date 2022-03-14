 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $465,000

Beautiful home in Holland Pointe across from Holland Hall. Corner lot w/2 car side entry garage. 5 beds, 3.5 baths. 2 down, 3 Lg beds up w/walk-in closets & bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen w/SS high-end appliances; dbl oven, icemaker, built-in fridge & wet bar. Kitchen opens to cozy family/hearth room w/gorgeous fireplace & nook, surrounded by windows. Brazilian Cherry wood floors in main areas. Soaring rotunda ceiling in living room. 2 staircases. Outdoor fireplace, built-in grill. Close to everything!

