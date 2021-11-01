 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $450,000

Mid-town BEAUTY! You will fall in love with the park-like setting of this spacious 2 story home. Fml lvg & dining. Cozy den w/f.p. & patio access. Large kitchen has newer appliances including convection microwave, plus a sunny bkfst nook. Custom lighting. Generous first floor master w/private bath. TONS of storage throughout. Big utility room. Office c/b 5th bdrm. Gameroom UP. Nearly 1/2 acre lot boasts lovely backyard with gazebo, 2 sheds, & chicken coop w/run. Great schools and super location. Must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines
Local Business News

'Make them fire you all' and 'sue the snot out of them': Speakers urge labor union workers to hold firm on refusing COVID-19 vaccines

  • Updated

About 100 people gathered to hear guidance regarding the ramifications of an executive order requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we are facing right now is a spiritual battle. We are in a worldwide battle between good and evil," said State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News