5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $440,000

TRUE 5 bedroom home in the heart of South Tulsa. Large lot with mature trees. Side-entry garage. Soaring ceilings in entryway with impressive open staircase & catwalk. 18ft ceilings in living room. Office and bonus rm w/bath down. Bonus rm c/b 6th bedrm. Spacious kitchen with island and abundance of countertop space, cabinets and cupboards. Large master with ensuite that has jetted tub and floor to ceiling walk-in tiled shower. 4 addl bedrms & 2 bathrms up, plus gamerm. Neighborhood walking path & pond.