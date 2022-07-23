 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $425,000

Practically new home in awesome location! 5 bedrooms, 4 bath, game room, 3 car garage w/epoxy floors, beautiful hardwoods, SS Appliances, Jay Rambo cabinetry throughout. Beams, large primary w/his/hers closets, designer tile & fixtures, water feature, fountain view from patio, corner lot, shiplap entry, tons of storage, open floor plan. Owner/Agent.

