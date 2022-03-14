5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $425,000

THIS 5 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH HOME SITS ON A HALF ACRE LOT IN THE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT. HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH A MODERN KITCHEN, AND A BEAUTIFUL PRIMARY BEDROOM W/ FIREPLACE AND AN ELEGANT EN-SUITE HIGHLIGHTED BY THE PRIMARY SHOWER. MASTER IS DOWNSTAIRS REMAINING BEDROOMS UP. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, NEW LVT FLOORING, AND SO MUCH MORE! LARGE LOT WITH MATURE TREES, ACROSS THE STREET FROM HUNTER PARK W/ DOG PARK, KID'S PARK, BIKE AND WALKING TRAILS THAT CONNECT TO THE RIVER PARKS.