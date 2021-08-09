 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $419,000

Fabulously updated 5/4/3 in Trinity Creek. New hardwood floors downstairs, light and airy paint, new lighting, hardware, and plumbing fixtures. Roof is only 3 years old. Ring doorbell for security included. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Stone fireplace in great room.

