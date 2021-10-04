5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $416,000

Here it is! 2.25 acres, no HOA in a quiet location with easy access to anywhere in Tulsa (just 15 min to downtown) The 15 foot kitchen counter and professional oven is for the serious cook, plus the giant family room and 5 beds/3.5 baths is all on one level. Huge mud room, fenced backyard, 2 16x10 storage sheds and an XL chicken coop too! Kitchen Fridge included.