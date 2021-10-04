 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $416,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $416,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $416,000

Here it is! 2.25 acres, no HOA in a quiet location with easy access to anywhere in Tulsa (just 15 min to downtown) The 15 foot kitchen counter and professional oven is for the serious cook, plus the giant family room and 5 beds/3.5 baths is all on one level. Huge mud room, fenced backyard, 2 16x10 storage sheds and an XL chicken coop too! Kitchen Fridge included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News