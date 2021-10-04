 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $415,000

TIERED GARDENS IN THE BACKYARD W/BRICK PAVED PATIO IS A PERFECT OASIS SETTING. BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED TO PROVIDE SEASONAL COLOR YEAR AFTER YEAR. MUTLIPLE LIVING AREAS PROVIDE FOR VERY VERSATILE USE FOR DIFFERENT LIVING NEEDS. 2 MSTR STES WITH ONE OVER GARAGE (C/B BED OR MEDIA). KITCHEN HAS FP AND VIEWS OF BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD W/HIGH QUALITY APPLS & BREAKFAST AREA. DOUBLE BARN DOORS SEPARATE LIVING FROM DINING CREATING OPEN FLOOR PLAN. UPSTAIRS HAS 3 BEDS & GAME ROOM W/FULL BATH W/UPDATED TILE & 2 VANITIES.

