 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $400,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $400,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $400,000

This gorgeous split level home provides the space and privacy in a highly desired neighborhood in Tulsa! New roof in Dec. 2019, upgraded smart technology voice feature on light switches, stainless appliances, built ins, hardwood floors, wet bar, game room with pool table that stays, spa outside to stay, large rooms and more. The large windows provide tons of natural lighting adding a feeling of home. Come out and let this house wow you!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?
OU Sports Extra

'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?

  • Updated

The Oklahoma assistant coach has also reportedly been recruiting for USC. Plus what contact did Alex Grinch have with the Broken Arrow star after the Lincoln Riley news broke?

Guerin Emig mailbag: Come for the 'sabotage,' stay for the 'Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman'

Sooners release 2022 football schedule (which could be last journey through Big 12 play)

Watch Now: How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert