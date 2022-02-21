 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $389,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $389,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $389,000

Large ranch style home on 2+ acres. This 2800 sf home features many updates and lots of living space with no restrictions. Easy access to anywhere in Tulsa, near highways but a quiet country setting. Two living areas, large upgraded kitchen (fridge included!) with a huge mudroom, two storage sheds in back plus a large chicken coop. Animals welcome.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert