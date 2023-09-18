One of a kind 5 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms, 2 living areas & pool in this Midtown home! Lots of room to spread out and entertain. 3 beds up, 2 bathrooms (1 is en suite), 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath down. Newer exterior paint, clean and move in ready!
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $349,000
