5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $332,875

Gorgeous custom remodel! Master suite on main level, 4 beds upstairs. 4th bed could be game room.Backyard oasis w/ in-ground pool, backs to greenbelt & pond. New kitchen cabinets, granite, backsplash & appliances - wet bar in living room. Large master w/ his & her closets, great sized bathroom w/ XL shower. All bedrooms have walk in closets, great storage! New flooring & carpet, interior/exterior paint, fixtures, fence, front landscape & more. Excellent location, walking distance to Darnaby Elementary.

