5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $330,000

Holiday Hills: 5BR/3BA/3LIV Midcentury rambler on quiet street in desirable Carnegie Elem feeder. Enjoy “wall of windows” overlooking backyard with curated landscaping featuring, pond and one-of-a-kind “Garden Diva” art, all minutes from LaFortune Park, YMCA and St Francis. Primary bedroom suite has en suite bath, bonus room and access to backyard hot tub. ALL appliances included! Hurry! Pre-inspected and ready to SELL!

