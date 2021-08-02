 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $329,900

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $329,900

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $329,900

Completely remodeled home just minutes from downtown! Granite kitchen with updated appliances, bartop and pantry. Raised ceiling with tons of natural light, bay window & fireplace in the main living area. Tiled showers, updated lighting, & fresh paint throughout. Master bedroom downstairs w/ private bath & walk in closet. 5th bedroom makes great gameroom space w/ large closet. Fully fenced backyard. 2 car garage. Don't miss this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News