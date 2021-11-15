 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $324,000

Contemporary home in Southfield Estates featuring 5 bedrooms and 3 and a half bathrooms. Updates include granite countertops through the house, closed in back porch with heating and cooling and above ground pool, newer laminate wood flooring in main level living/dining areas. BRAND NEW ROOF! 2 bedrooms with on suite set ups. All rooms have walk in closets. Walking trails and ponds near by! Large lot in Union Schools with NO HOA! House being sold AS-IS.

