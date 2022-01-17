 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $317,900

Price improvement! Below appraisal value! This wonderful home in Southfield Estates features 5 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, and ample space for everyone! Granite countertops throughout home, enclosed heated and cooled patio area features an above ground Swim Spa! Primary suite has separate tub/shower and massive dream closet! Updated bamboo flooring in living and primary suite. Home features a 2nd full suite! Brand new roof! Walking trails and ponds within walking distance. In Union Schools & no HOA!

