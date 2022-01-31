5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $315,900

Great contemporary home near the award winning Union Darnaby Elementary School! Home features 5 bdrms, all on the same floor, with a MIL Suite! 3-1/2 bths w/granite countertops. Hardwood Bamboo Floors, Ceramic Tile in all the high traffic areas create a low maintenance space. Large kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, gas range and 3 cm thick granite. Enclosed heated and cooled patio w/heated swim spa w/ cover. Exercise and entertain 365 days a year! Large lot in South Tulsa, with NO HOA!