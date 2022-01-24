 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $312,000

This sprawling home features 5 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths. Updated kitchen with bar to living space. Butler's station and wine cooler. Recent updates include downstairs flooring, barn doors, paint, fireplace, granite and tile backsplash. 2 living areas plus a bonus interior Florida room! Primary and large 2nd bedroom down, with 3 bedrooms up. 3rd bedroom could be a game room.

