5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $3,975,000

Midtown Contemporary Retreat. 22' ceilings, expansive windows, natural light and unobstructed views of nature. Radiant heated marble floors, Geothermal, floating staircase. Primary suite with oversized master closet, sauna adjacent to master shower. Architectural pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen. 7000+ square feet on 1.9 acres.

