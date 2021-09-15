 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $3,250,000

Enchanting, timeless, stately custom limestone manor exudes enviable quality, artistry & comfort with impressive views! Splendid architecture w/gated entrance, inviting courtyards, towering windows, multiple balconies, 5 WB fireplaces, crisp moldings, wood trusses, custom cabinetry, hardwoods, porte cochere & sparkling pool w/waterfall. Chef’s Kitchen opens to Family Room, Formal Living, Dining, Library, 5 huge Bedroom Suites w/Master & Guest down, Game w/wetbar, Card, Theatre, Hobby, Exercise & Safe Rm

