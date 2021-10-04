Custom built in gated Stonewall Estates. Private streets. Built by Donnie Williamson. Custom wine cellar. Tile roof on house. Comp roof on pool house. Backs up to green-space owned by Holland Hall. Private gate into Holland Hall. First floor master bedroom. Spectacular design. Perfect condition. Outdoor living and pool. Safe room. Whole house water filter. Recordation hot water tank.
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $3,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Alleged drug kingpin arrested in California, charged with directing drug conspiracies in Oklahoma, Missouri
- Updated
A man alleged to be a drug kingpin from California has been arrested and is charged with multiple methamphetamine conspiracy crimes across Oklahoma and Missouri, Clint Johnson, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, announced in a news release.
- Updated
The thousands sharing Rep. Markwayne Mullin's comments now think a federal infrastructure bill includes an "animal agriculture tax." A lobbyist group is worried that ranchers could be charged $2,600 per head of cattle.
Keith Ballard, 'a powerful force in Oklahoma education,' dies nine months after diagnosis with ALS, Lou’s Gehrig’s disease
- Updated
Ballard became a household name in Tulsa when he became superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools in 2008. But his public profile expanded across the state after Oklahoma instituted school report cards. #oklaed
Guerin Emig: Roots of Spencer Rattler's Owen Field mistreatment much deeper than an early-season slump
- Updated
It wasn't just a second-quarter interception that set off Sooner fans, but factors related to OU's own history, where we are as a society, and the business of college football
- Updated
It’s hard to imagine a million-dollar home — one offering all the comforts you can dream up, all of the elegant, sophisticated finishings you’d expect at that price point and a priceless view of the downtown Tulsa skyline — being upstaged by the land on which it sits.
Child sex-trafficking punishment too severe, judge worries; woman's sentencing delayed in federal court
- Updated
Prosecutors said a "ring leader" was pulling Rontaysha Cox's strings; he got 25 years after they advertised a 16-year-old runaway for prostitution online. A plea deal would put Cox in prison for 15 years.
- Updated
Merritt, whose Merritt's Bakery has been a Tulsa culinary landmark for more than 40 years, died Sunday. He was 70.
- Updated
It will be located 2711 S. Harvard Ave.
- Updated
TULSA
- Updated
On a scorching hot afternoon in May 1958, Burt Holmes bumped into an old classmate on the sidewalk in front of the Philtower in downtown Tulsa.