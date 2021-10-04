 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $3,200,000

Custom built in gated Stonewall Estates. Private streets. Built by Donnie Williamson. Custom wine cellar. Tile roof on house. Comp roof on pool house. Backs up to green-space owned by Holland Hall. Private gate into Holland Hall. First floor master bedroom. Spectacular design. Perfect condition. Outdoor living and pool. Safe room. Whole house water filter. Recordation hot water tank.

