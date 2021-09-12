Completely remodeled home just minutes from downtown! Granite kitchen with updated appliances, bartop and pantry. Raised ceiling with tons of natural light, bay window & fireplace in the main living area. Tiled showers, updated lighting, & fresh paint throughout. Master bedroom downstairs w/ private bath & walk in closet. 5th bedroom makes great gameroom space w/ large closet. Fully fenced backyard. 2 car garage. Don't miss this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,900
Jeffery Price, 58, of Wister was pronounced dead at the scene in Rock Island, troopers said. His passenger, a Wister woman, was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa in critical condition, the OHP said.
"They see us as servants, as a lower class to ‘handle’ their kids so they can do whatever they want or need to do. And I don’t mean parents — I mean society." #oklaed
The 17-year-old Owasso boy was transported by Life Flight to a local hospital, where he was admitted in serious condition with a head injury.
Owner of Margaret's German Restaurant plans to retire, hopes to continue tradition of German cuisine
Margaret Rzepczynski, who opened the restaurant in 1989, is hoping to find someone willing to continue the tradition of fine German cuisine.
The newest episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series "Reservation Dogs" focuses on Cheese, a character played by 16-year-old Oklahoman Lane Factor.
Bill Haisten: A 'celebration' and a 'blessing': Josh Blankenship, wife head to Colorado this week to finalize adoption of three children
Before coaching against his dad and Owasso on Friday, the Broken Arrow coach and his wife are in Alamosa to complete the adoption, growing their family to seven kids.
Medical tents, trailer morgues and determinations on who gets a ventilator: Oklahoma hospitals shift toward crisis standards of care
Substantial strains on the Oklahoma hospital system are manifesting in myriad ways that aren't limited to COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19: Holiday's impact on reporting means 'holding our breath' for impact of school, football season
A Sand Springs father says too many parents are fighting against what's best for all of their children.
Following the example of downtown’s Brady Arts District, which became simply the Arts District, the residential area will delete all references to businessman W. Tate Brady.
If pregnant women return to Texas not pregnant, then the highway patrol can collect the $10,000 to keep its misogynistic laws in place, says Broken Arrow resident Jacqueline Martin.