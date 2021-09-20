 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,900

Don't miss this beautiful and charming home!! Located in a cul-de-sac Walk to Grissom Elem Delightful Sun room with wet bar/fridge/sink perfect for your gatherings. Rear entry garage, large Lovely landscaped lot. 3 large beds up and up and 2 down. Bonus large hall closet up with desk/shelving. ENJOY THESE UPDATES:NEWER ROOF IN 2018, NEW PAINT, FULLY AND BEAUTIFULLY REMODELLED BATHROOMS, NEW FLOORING, NEW BACKSPLASH IN THE KITCHEN AND MUCH MORE! HOME IS LOCATED IN A PERFECT LOCATION AND WONT LAST LONG!

