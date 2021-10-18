5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,000

This home sits on a large 0.35 ac lot in the heart of South Tulsa. Close to Hunter Park, quick access to Tulsa's walking/biking trails, & the Creek turnpike make this home the ideal location. Beautiful living rm, with large entryway, 4 bedrooms downstairs with walk in closets, including the Master bedroom. Game room, full bath & 5th bedroom upstairs or it can be a 4 bedroom + an office. Walk-in attic. Backyard features covered patio, mature trees, bananas trees, perennial landscaping + metal storage shed.