5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $269,900

Large 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Jenks schools! Formal living and dining. Kitchen and nook are open to the den. Brick fireplace. French doors in the den and the master bedroom leading to the outdoor patio. 2 bedrooms down, 3 bedrooms up. Newer HVAC. Newer retaining wall (on N side). Inground pool was resurfaced 2 years ago! This home is ready for your personal touch!

