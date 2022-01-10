1 STORY HOME WITH 5 BEDROOMS, 2.5 baths, PLUS OFFICE! Several upgrades including Large granite kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, updated lighting. Woodburning fireplace, multiple living/dining areas and wait til you see this backyard oasis with an amazing custom koi pond with waterfall, outdoor bar area under a pergola, outdoor lighting, multiple patio areas...perfect for entertaining the whole family. You have to see it to believe it.
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $230,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
New OU quarterback Nick Evers talks Caleb Williams, Dillon Gabriel and learning OC Jeff Lebby's offensive scheme
- Updated
Staying strong will be important for the program during the transition. Older players are expected to keep the team glued together. Evers will accept that role as well.
- Updated
The winning tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin. The winners will split the jackpot.
Watch Now: Oklahoma hospitals sounding alarms again as capacity strained by omicron, rise in flu cases
- Updated
Hospital staffing is further complicated because of a spike in breakthrough cases among health care workers, forcing them off the job for several days with units already strained to their limits.
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases climb to near record amid omicron spread
Former Tulsa police officer sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for killing daughter's boyfriend
- Updated
Former Tulsa Police Officer Shannon Kepler got 25 years in federal prison Friday after using the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling to appeal his state court conviction and 15-year sentence for killing his daughter's new boyfriend in 2014.
- Updated
Tulsa doctor Scott Meyers recently achieved a nautical milestone, making a successful loop of Chesapeake Bay, New York State Canals, Great Lakes, Mississippi River, Gulf of Mexico and more waterways.
- Updated
The proposals may seem far-fetched, but hope is found in the federal plan after President Biden had spoken in Tulsa about the "highway (that) was built right through the heart of the community."
COVID 'continues to break the rules': OU epidemiologist 'a little uncomfortable' about pandemic's future
- Updated
It's mutating every four to six months, Dr. Aaron Wendelboe said, continually finding the populations that are most vulnerable. "The big unknown then is ... this apparent reduced immunity again."
Guerin Emig mailbag: Some give and take about Caleb Williams, OU karma, OSU's Fiesta afterglow and the Big 12's bowl flex
- Updated
Our first reader mailbag of 2022 is a doozy
- Updated
The name "Dracula Sandwich" came out of a kind of free-association session among McNellie's personnel.
- Updated
"Return the $10 million dollars the Legislature transferred to the Attorney General's Office to fight vaccine mandates and hire some prison guards, or more teachers," writes Tulsa resident Edward Moore.