5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $230,000

1 STORY HOME WITH 5 BEDROOMS, 2.5 baths, PLUS OFFICE! Several upgrades including Large granite kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, updated lighting. Woodburning fireplace, multiple living/dining areas and wait til you see this backyard oasis with an amazing custom koi pond with waterfall, outdoor bar area under a pergola, outdoor lighting, multiple patio areas...perfect for entertaining the whole family. You have to see it to believe it.

