5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $214,500

Great home in Park Plaza East! One of the larger homes in neighborhood with large back yard! 2 of 5 Bedrooms down! 5 bed, 2 bath, 2 living areas is wonderful for anyone looking for great space! New paint in entry and first living area! Newer Hvac unit upstairs! Great covered back porch for entertaining! Great investor, or family home, sold as is, just needs a little love! Priced to sell, ready for your DIY equity!

