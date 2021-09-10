 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,975,000

Stunning Midtown Modern Luxury Estate... The Terwilleger House. Beautiful One Acre Property. Impressive Luxury Details. State of the Art Technology with Control4. Automated Window Shades. Breathtaking Ceiling Heights. Large Open Living with Wall of Windows. Designer Kitchen with Upgraded Appliances, Quartz Countertops, & Double Islands. 1st Floor Master with Spa Like Bath. 2nd Bed Down. Child Hobby/School Room. Basement Walkout Level Entertaining Floor. Outdoor Living at its Finest. One of a Kind Home

