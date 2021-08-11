 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,600,000

Welcome to your private resort. Builders personal custom home. Just finished updates for entire house this year. No expense was spared. Loaded w/ custom & high-end finishes throughout. Master suite both upstairs & down. Game room over garage & separate billiards room upstairs. Downstairs theater room. Huge outdoor enclosed patio w/ heat & air & outdoor shower. Large outdoor patio w/ that overlooks amazing view of pond w/ fountains. This is a true custom & one of a kind. Come home to your own private oasis

