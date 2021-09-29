 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,450,000

Stately, updated Colonial home situated on 1.1 acre lot. Short walk to Philbrook. Center hall plan with formals. Remodeled Den/kitchen opens to vaulted outdoor living area with fireplace and grill. Newer first floor master suite. 2 first floor offices. Additional upstairs living area and basement game-room. 3 car attached garage, gated drive, walled backyard.

