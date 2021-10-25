 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $189,000

Amazing hard to fine home. Over 2400 sq ft with 5 Bedrooms, 2 living areas and 2.5 baths. New Carpet, New Water heater, Newer Double Hung Windows, Roof, Vinyl siding, Garage door/opener. Oversized detached garage has 1/2 bath. Covered Porch and rear entry. Corner lot. Come take a look at all the room this home has to offer before it's gone!

