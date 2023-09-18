WELCOME TO RESERVOIR HILL! This move-in ready home is bursting with charm. Amazing floor plan and tons of curb appeal. Beautifully remodeled One-story home featuring a 5 bedroom or 4 beds and an office. Living room with fireplace. Formal dining room for entertaining. Gorgeous hardwood floors and inside laundry. New stove and HVAC to be installed prior to move-in. Do not miss out on this fantastic opportunity! 3 Lease Purchase Options with a 2-year lease term, ask for more details! Traditional Lease now available.